Polk, Adrian V. Colonel USAF (Ret.) Adrian V. Polk, Colonel USAF (Ret.), born November 24, 1934, passed away on November 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, two children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to: Army Retirement Residence Foundation- Potomac, arrfp.org or Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, alexandriaanimals.org. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019
