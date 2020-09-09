1/1
Allen George Freeman Jr.
Freeman, Jr. Allen George Allen George Freeman, Jr. passed away on September 5, 2020 in Springfield, Virginia. He was born in Bethel, Virginia on March 6, 1935. Upon his high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years. He worked as a top agent for Mass Mutual Insurance for 52 years and retired three years ago. He was a devoted member of St. Mark's Lutheran church and was a proud member of the Freemason Malta Lodge 131 and Shriners organization. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda; children Jeffrey, Todd, Greg, and Danielle; sister Barbara; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great- grandchildren. Online condolences and funeral information: www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

Published in Washington Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
