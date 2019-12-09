|
Colabucci Angela "Tootsie" On Thursday, December 5, 2019. The beloved wife of Lawrence Colabucci; mother of Brian (Mary Marshall), Kevin (Patricia) and Patrick (Rin) Colabucci, Lauren (Ricky) Chambers, Lesley (Barb Smentek) Colabucci and the late Michael Colabucci, also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Tootsie's life at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 11704 Duley Station Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD on Tuesday, December 10 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to or The Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Dec. 9, 2019