Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
11704 Duley Station Rd
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Angela "Tootsie" Colabucci

Angela "Tootsie" Colabucci Obituary
Colabucci Angela "Tootsie" On Thursday, December 5, 2019. The beloved wife of Lawrence Colabucci; mother of Brian (Mary Marshall), Kevin (Patricia) and Patrick (Rin) Colabucci, Lauren (Ricky) Chambers, Lesley (Barb Smentek) Colabucci and the late Michael Colabucci, also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Tootsie's life at the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 11704 Duley Station Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD on Tuesday, December 10 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to or The Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Dec. 9, 2019
