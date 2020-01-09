|
Preston, Ann Louise Born on July 7, 1954, died on October 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Ann was born in Washington, D.C., and lived most of her life in Silver Spring, Maryland, and a brief time in Winchester, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late John E. Preston and Mary Elizabeth Clements Preston. Ann is survived by her husband, Robert Hurney; daughter, Robin Hurney; brother, Thomas Preston (Karen); sisters Joan Miller (John); Jane Branham (Tony); and Carol Payne (Matt). Ann spent many years as an employee of the United States Secret Service in Washington, D.C., and ended that service to be a full-time mother to her daughter. She will be remembered for her compassion for others and her many acts of kindness to express her love to family and friends. A service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church chapel on Saturday, January 11, at 11:30 a.m., 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Published in Washington Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020