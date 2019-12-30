Home

Arnold J. Haiman

Arnold J. Haiman Obituary
Haiman, Arnold J. Age 73 Arnie was born in the Bronx, New York, to Hattie and Philip Haiman. He died on December 24, 2019 after a year-long battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Regina, their son David (Marta), their daughter Deborah, their 3 grandchildren Inti, Judah and Millie, and his brother Mark (Cheryl). He will truly be missed by many. Funeral Service will be held at Temple B'Nai Shalom, 7612 Old Ox Rd. Fairfax Station, VA 22309 on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will be held privately at Quantico National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association www.alsa.org/ Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Dec. 30, 2019
