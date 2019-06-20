Mosimann, Barbara Jean Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and child of God; this was Barbara Jean Mosimann. Jean was born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. One of her earliest memories is of her "Bubba" praying the rosary constantly in her native Slovak tongue. Jean married James Emile Mosimann on August 29, 1953 and enjoyed nearly 66 years of marriage and family life. Jean is survived by her loving husband Jim, her brother Joseph Kokoruda, and her 8 children -- Theresa, Mary, Michelle, Thomas, Kateri,Joseph, John, and Madeleine -- 23 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Jean was pre-deceased by her siblings Mary-Lou, Patricia, Dorothy, and Robert. Jean was committed to creating a happy childhood and joyful memories for her family. She never shied away from sharing the Catholic faith with her family, friends, and everyone she met. A funeral Mass will be offered at noon on Friday June 21 st at All Saints Catholic Church,Manassas, VA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday June 20 th at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, VA. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary