Swett Ben H. Col. U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Ben H. Swett of Temple Hills, Maryland passed away on July 20, 2019. He served in the Air Force for more than 30 years, served faithfully in his church, and wrote and taught on religion and spirituality. He will be remembered for the many lives he touched as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, colleague, spiritual mentor, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Wyneth H. Swett; two sons, Scott L. Swett of Falls Church, VA and Bruce A. Swett of Fulton, MD; a sister, Mrs. Carol M. Downie of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His obituary is available at https://www.leefuneralhomes.com/ obituaries/Ben-Swett/. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Bethany Christian Church in Fort Washington MD. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 2, 2019