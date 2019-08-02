Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Swett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben H. Swett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben H. Swett Obituary
Swett Ben H. Col. U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Ben H. Swett of Temple Hills, Maryland passed away on July 20, 2019. He served in the Air Force for more than 30 years, served faithfully in his church, and wrote and taught on religion and spirituality. He will be remembered for the many lives he touched as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, colleague, spiritual mentor, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Wyneth H. Swett; two sons, Scott L. Swett of Falls Church, VA and Bruce A. Swett of Fulton, MD; a sister, Mrs. Carol M. Downie of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His obituary is available at https://www.leefuneralhomes.com/ obituaries/Ben-Swett/. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Bethany Christian Church in Fort Washington MD. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.