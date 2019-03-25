DeLury, Bernard Edward Age 80 Bernard Edward DeLury, 80, of Vienna, Virginia passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, with his family around him on the first day of Spring, March 20, 2019. Bernie was born April 1, 1938 to the late John J. DeLury and Margaret T. DeLury, nee Donnelly, in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York. While still a teenager, Bernie met Jane Frances Sheldon from Saint Albans. A few years later, Bernie married Jane, the love of his life, and they shared sixty years of married life together. Over those six decades, Bernie and Jane were blessed with a beautiful family of five children and their loving spouses and eleven grandchildren. Bernie graduated from Saint John's University of New York with a Bachelor's degree and Long Island University-C. W. Post College with a Master's degree. Bernie was a member of the Metal Lathers Union, Local #46 of New York and worked for many years in the building trades until a construction accident made him seek another career path. Being the son of a legendary New York City labor leader and growing up around organized labor and the traditions of collective bargaining, it was natural that Bernie would pursue labor/management relations as a career. Bernie was appointed Assistant Commissioner of Labor by Governor Nelson Rockefeller and served in that capacity until he was nominated and confirmed as U. S. Assistant Secretary of Labor in the Nixon and Ford Administrations. After his first stint in government service, Bernie held executive positions in labor relations with Sea-Land and AT&T. Returning to public service, President George H.W. Bush named him the 12th Director of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, where he ably demonstrated his skills as a negotiator to settle many national and regional strikes. After completing the transition of the agency to the next administration, Bernie left government to become the executive director of the Carriers Container Council, the trade organization representing U.S. commercial shipping. Bernie retired in 2001 and enjoyed the years with his wife Jane and their family. Bernie is survived by Jane and their children: Bernard, Jr. and his wife Margaret and their children Bernard III, Frank and Emma; Kevin and his wife Wendy and their children Kevin, Jr. and Caitlin; Laura and her husband Gary Frey and their children John and Daniel; John and his wife Elizabeth and their children Carolina and John, Jr.; and, Erin and her husband John Peerenboom and their children Jane and Thomas. Bernie is also survived by his elder brother, Hon. John J. DeLury and his sister-in-law Alice and their son, Dr. John J. DeLury. Also left to cherish his memory are his cousin Jean Tekin and her husband Bob. Bernie leaves behind a rich legacy of friends, colleagues and golfing buddies. Bernie was a proud veteran of the Army Reserve and the N.Y. Army National Guard, with Cold War service from 1956 to 1962 in the Air Defense Artillery Branch as a Fire Panel Operator/SP4 stationed at the Army's Nike Missile Defense Facility, Lido Beach,Long Island. Bernie was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served for ten years as the president of the Jefferson Senior Men's Golf League of Falls Church. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Fairfax County Parks Authority teaching special needs children how to swim. A viewing will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 to 8PM . A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Catherine Siena Roman Catholic Church, 1020 Springvale Road, Great Falls, VA 22066 on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:30AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Bernie's family requests donations to the Autism Research Institute at autism.com. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary