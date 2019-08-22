|
McDaniel Bertha Theresa Age 88 Mrs. Bertha Theresa (Terry) McDaniel, age 88, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019. The youngest of four children, Terry was born on January 16, 1931 in Washington, DC to Michael J. Downey and Adelia (Burdine) Downey. Terry grew up in Bethesda, MD, a short distance from the nation's capital with her older sisters Agnes and Dee, and brother Mike. She attended the Academy of the Holy Cross High School graduating with her lifelong friends Joan Curasillo and Sue Gorman. Terry went on to take undergraduate art classes at Dumbarton College of the Holy Cross; she was a gifted artist accomplished in a number of mediums, including oils, pastels, watercolor, and acrylics among others. During her late teenage years and early twenties Terry held positions that focused on the development and education of young people. She spent her entire life educating either formally or informally. While still living at home, she was the local YMCA Craft Director, YWCA Teenage and Young Adult Director; a Kindergarten teacher and CCD religious teacher for eight years. While in her early twenties, Terry started her own successful jewelry business. Terry's character reflected strong Catholic beliefs; in all cases she was a steady, independent and dynamic woman with a tremendous love of life's many gifts. In June of 1957, after a long courtship, Terry married a young Air Force Pilot from Roanoke, Va. (Bill McDaniel) who she had met at Virginia Beach a few summers prior; he was the love of her life, and she of his. Terry became the mother of five children, three boys and two girls, and she devoted much of her life to creating a warm and exceptionally loving home for Shannon, Chris, Dayna, Theresa and Mike as well as her husband Bill. This was no easy feat considering the more than 24 moves that Bill's career demanded. As with many mothers, Terry's consistently fine judgement enabled her to provide well timed guidance and valuable advice to her family. In short, she kept the family ship consistently steady and on course regardless of the sea state. In 1987, at the completion of Bill's career, Terry and Bill retired to the Niceville, Fl. where she finished raising her family and restarted her activities as an artist; this, a passion she had held in check while doing the vital work of raising her children into well rounded, responsible adults. While renewing her artistic activities, Terry traveled; enjoyed the beauty of the Emerald Coast; experienced the personal joy associated with the marriage of several of her children and of becoming a grandmother of seven, all the while keeping a warm and welcoming home for her husband and visiting family members. Injured by a severe stroke in 2007, Terry bravely accomplished hours of therapy over a number of years and experienced both successes and setbacks with grace. All the while she continued to enjoy her life on the Emerald Coast and remained the linchpin of her family and home. Terry was preceded in death by her husband William Boyd McDaniel, her sisters Agnes (Downey) Mullins and Adelia (Downey) Kehoe and her brother Mike Downey. She is also preceded by her father, Michael J. Downey and her mother, Adelia (Burdine) Downey. Terry is survived by her two daughters Theresa (McDaniel) Bowser, Dayna McDaniel; and her sons Christopher McDaniel, Shannon McDaniel and Michael McDaniel. She is also survived by her daughter in law Shannon (Whalen) McDaniel, son in law Brent Bowser and son in law Jet Thompson. Terry was blessed with seven grandchildren: Sean Bowser, Ryan Bowser and Nicki Bowser; Chrislyn Thompson and Zachary Thompson; and Blythe McDaniel and Carys McDaniel. Services were held on Friday, August 16, 2019. You may express condolences to the family and sign the guestbook at www.heritagegardens funeralhome.com. Heritage Gardens Funeral Home of Niceville is entrusted with the arrangements. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the members of the Twin Cities Hospital, Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, and White Wilson Medical Center. We are also very grateful to the individual care givers who helped our family over the last few years. They are superb. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 22, 2019