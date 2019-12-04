Home

Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
8213 Linton Hall Road
Gainesville, VA
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
8213 Linton Hall Road
Gainesville, VA
Interment
Following Services
Quantico National Cemetery
Triangle, VA
Betty Ruth Benson


1928 - 2019
Betty Ruth Benson Obituary
Benson, Betty Ruth Age 91 BETTY RUTH BENSON, wife and mother, Haymarket, VA, passed on November 27,2019. She was born in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of August and Louise Napier and the youngest of seven siblings (all deceased). She was an Honors Graduate from Lamphier High School. She worked for over 20 years in civil service and retired from the General Services Administration. Betty went to be with the Lord at the age of 91 years after battling multiple health issues. She passed away peacefully holding the hand of her husband Gerald (Jerry) Benson. They shared an amazing love for each other in their marriage of over 61 years. Betty is survived by her husband, Gerald Benson, and six children: Linda Rohrs (Texas), Timothy Benson (Florida), Lisa van Rensburg (Michigan), Mary Alphs (Virginia),Julie Williams (Virginia), and Michael Benson (Virginia). She has 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Wednesday, December 11th, from 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville, VA on Thursday, December 12th at 10:30 AM with a viewing at 9:30 with Reverend Thomas P. Vander Woude officiating. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Dec. 4, 2019
