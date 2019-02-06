Anderton, Billie Perry August 8,1918 to February 2,2019 Billie Anderton, loving wife of the late Henry L Anderton, Captain USN, died February 2nd in Virginia Beach where she was in the care of her daughter. Billie started playing violin at the age of eleven, playing recitals through her teen years. She graduated from the Birmingham Conservatory of Music, where she is still listed as one of twelve "notable students." In the 1980s she served as concertmaster for the Alexandria Symphony and she was a long-time member of the Friday Morning Music Club. In her later years, she shared her musical gift by teaching at George Mason University and providing independent violin lessons for numerous students. Billie was a devoted Navy wife who served with the Gray Ladies and as a counselor for Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. She was a long-time member of Calvary Methodist Church in Arlington and enjoyed providing musical accompaniment for services and other church activities. In August, 2018, she grudgingly admitted her age and celebrated her centennial birthday at a gala outdoor party, surrounded by family and friends at her daughter's farm in Pungo, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter Carol Webb Darden, son Stephen Anderton and wife Cynthia Fox Anderton of Millington Maryland, son Mark Anderton and wife Katherine Lunsford Anderton of Virginia Beach, son John Anderton and wife Susan Hunter of Portland Oregon and numerous delightful grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren. For ten years before her death, Billie's grand-niece Christine Mendez lived with her, providing companionship and a watchful eye on Billie's well-being, for which the family is very grateful. Billie Anderton was a strong and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother and will be lovingly remembered. A memorial service will be held at 11am Tuesday, February 12th at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2315 S Grant St, Arlington, VA 22202. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Friday Morning Music Club. Donations can be made online at http://www.fmmc.org/how-to-donate/. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary