Fitzpatrick, Brian Sean Brian Sean Fitzpatrick, 58, Centreville, VA went home to be with his Lord December 4, 2018. Born July 29, 1960 to Louis & Patricia (Cronin) Fitzpatrick, Brian is survived by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Kerry & Jeff Quick, nieces and nephews; Matthew Quick, Alycia Quick, Michael Fitzpatrick, Mark Fitzpatrick, Mimi Fitzpatrick and fiancee', Trinka Jeffery. He was preceded in death by his brother John. Between the dates of his birth and death was the date on which his eternal destiny hinged. On May 24, 1987, he became a believer in Christ, his sins were forgiven, and his life was changed forever. He took great delight in teaching a children's Bible memory Sunday school class at Cherrydale Baptist Church. Brian was fearless in sharing the life-saving message of Jesus Christ, had a great sense of humor, a quick wit, loved many and was loved by many. Professionally, he was a gifted writer, editor, and commentator on political and cultural issues. He worked for Accuracy in Media and served on the board of directors of Americans for Truth. He was educated at Dartmouth College and Capital Bible Seminary. His memorial service was January 5, 2019, and it can be viewed upon request. Please contact [email protected]