Sheehan, Brian Thomas Air Force Officer, Lobbyist Brian T. Sheehan passed away on January 8, 2019 in Naples, Florida. He was 84 years old. Born is Hawaii, Brian grew up in San Diego, California, where he graduated from Grossmont High School, and earned an Air Force ROTC scholarship to the University of Miami. While at Miami, he edited the University's weekly newspaper, monthly magazine, and wrote sports publicity for the Miami Herald-as well as being a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Brian always made time to further his education and received master's degrees from both American University and Troy State University while also graduating from the Air Force's command and staff college, Air War College, State Department foreign service institute, and the U.S. Marine Corps Atomic biological and chemical warfare school. Commissioned as an officer following his undergraduate years Brian served as a public affairs officer in the Air Force which included serving the 313st Air Division in Okinawa, the 7th/13th Air Force at Udorn, Thailand, the Pacific Air Forces in Honolulu, Hawaii, and ended his Air Force career as the Deputy Commander of the American Forces Press Service in the DoD at the Pentagon. Highlights of Brian's Air Force career included being a part of the American team involved in bringing home the first two POW's released by the North Vietnamese through Vietienne, Laos; writing a significant number of statements, speeches and testimony for Secretaries of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Presidents of the United States; and serving as editor-in-chief of "Commanders Digest" magazine. Brian was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his Vietnam service. Retiring after 20 years of service, the same propensity for always growing and learning that had served him so well in the Air Force became a trademark of his post military career as he transitioned from public affairs, to Congressional Relations, to publisher and business owner-often doing more than one simultaneously. Some highlights include serving as Public Affairs Director of the National Association of Counties, the Deputy Director of Congressional Relations for the Raytheon Company, Vice President of Washington Operations for BEl Defense Electronic Systems, publisher of Washington National News Reports and Washington Capitol News Reports, and owner of his own legislative firms "Washington Defense Marketing LLC" and "National Defense Marketing LLC-where his clients included many of the nation's largest defense contractors. Always a voracious reader, Brian particularly loved politics and history and always loved discussing new ideas. As he slowed down (one could argue he never really retired), he loved to travel the world with his wife and family. Brian is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna, and three sons--David (Marcia) of Fairfax, Virginia;Jeffrey of Boise, Idaho; and Scott (Cece) of Broomfield, Colorado. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family has requested that contributions in lieu of flowers be sent to the and in Philadelphia, Pa. Burial is scheduled for Arlington National Cemetery. Services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Fort Myer Old Post Chapel located adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery. The service will begin at 3:00 PM.