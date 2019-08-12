|
|
Evans, D. Bruce Former Fairfax County Justice of the Peace D. Bruce Evans On Monday, August 5, 2019, Donald Bruce Evans passed away at the age of 84, from a heart attack, in Boca Raton, Florida. Bruce was born July 18, 1935 in Garden City, New York. He was the former Chairman of The United Republicans of America, Chief of the Bailey's Crossroads Rescue Squad and later was elected Justice of the Peace of Fairfax County in 1968. He went on to become General Manager of Fairfax Chrysler-Plymouth and the Executive Director of The California Rental Association. Ten years ago, he retired to Delray Beach, Florida. He was known for his sense of humor, his love of singing and for always pulling for the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills. He is survived by six children and twelve grandchildren. A private family service will be held next week. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 12, 2019