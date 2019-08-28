|
Purves, Carol Nye Age 77 Carol Nye Purves, 77, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Fairfax Hospital, after a heart attack. Born October 20, 1941, Schenectady, NY. Dental hygienist, stay-at-home mom, Ayr Hill Garden Club past president, Marshall High School Band Boosters past president, Boy Scout Troop 828 Advancement Chairman (helped over 80 Scouts obtain Eagle rank), self-proclaimed Christmasholic, devoted grandmother. Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Married 46 years. Survived by husband, Arthur G. Purves, Vienna VA; brother Ross C. Nye, Newtown Square, PA; daughter Alida Gage Abbott (Zachary), Olympia, WA; son Spencer Nye Purves (Stevi), Sandy, UT; nephew Michael Nye, Levittown, PA; niece Laurie Beth Nye, Los Angeles, CA; and seven grandchildren. Viewing 2 PM and funeral 3 PM, Saturday, August 31, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel 1325 Scotts Run Rd, McLean VA. Interment, Tue., Sept. 3, in Jay Central Cemetery, NY. Gifts in lieu of flowers to .
Published in Washington Times on Aug. 28, 2019