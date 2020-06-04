Fix, Carolyn Elizabeth Age 97 Carolyn Fix died at her home on May 20, 2020 at age 97. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evelina Fix, and her older brother William. Carolyn was born on November 28, 1922 in Utica, NY. She grew up during the 1929–30's depression in New Hartford, NY. She enlisted in the new Women's Army Corps of the U.S. Army on November 5, 1943 and served until June 30, 1948. She completed basic training at Fort Oglethorpe, GA, and Army x-ray technician school at Camp Atterbury, IN. Her first duty assignment was at the Camp Stoneman Base Hospital in Pittsburg, CA. After World War II ended, she served at Letterman General hospital at the Presidio, CA. In 1948, Carolyn used her GI bill benefits to earn a bachelor of science degree from Utica College in 1951 and a master of science degree from Syracuse University. In 1953, she worked as a geologist for the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in Denver. She was selected for the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship Program and studied at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. In 1963, she returned to the east coast and transitioned to the science publications field where she gained success as a science magazine/book editor and an editor-indexer with the American Geological Institute. Carolyn was the first woman public health inspector in Fairfax County. Carolyn played the organ, the piano, and sang. While stationed at Camp Stoneman, she sang with the WAC Chorus. Later, she sang in the San Francisco Chorus Society, the Utica Ladies Chorus, and the Cathedral Chorus Society at the Washington National Cathedral in DC. A long-time member of the Northern Virginia chapter of the WAC Veteran's Association, she was also a member of American Legion Post 180, and the Women in Military Service for America (WIMSA) Foundation. During her Army career, Carolyn earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. Her awards included the Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign medal, and World War II Victory medal. She also proudly wore the Women's Army Corps Service Ribbon. She stood up for herself and others she knew and worked with. She was a kind, caring, loyal friend-an extraordinary woman we are fortunate to have known and loved. In 2006, Carolyn was interviewed by the Veterans History Project from the Library of Congress. The video is available at: https://memory.loc.gov/diglib/vhp/bib/loc.natlib.afc2001001.39653. Friends may make memorial contributions to the Women in Military Service for America (WIMSA) Foundation at: https://www.womensmemorial.org/. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Jun. 4, 2020.