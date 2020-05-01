Charles Gregory "Greg" Hurley
Hurley, Charles Gregory Charles Gregory "Greg" Hurley, 64, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3,2020, at his sister's home with family by his side. Beginning in 2016, Greg had battled through twoseparate rounds of cancer, and remained strong and determined through it all. As he passed into God'spresence, he could join Paul the apostle in claiming, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished therace, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)Greg was born on January 1, 1956 in Washington, D.C. to Patricia Claire (Stoner) and Charles LindburgHurley. Along with his four siblings, he was raised by his mother and stepfather Robert Francis Jackson. Greg is survived by his loving and devoted partner of 32 years, Kathy Richardson; mother, Patricia Jackson; children, Christina Davis (Rick); Joseph Hurley (Randi); stepchildren, Megan McDowell (Jude);Robby Richardson (Laura); sisters, Carolyn Pilkerton (Thomas) and Julie Heindel (Michael); brother,Timothy Hurley (Sherry); sister-in-law, Susan Gallagher; brothers-in-law, John Gallagher and Charles Posey; 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Burroughs and stepfather, Robert Jackson. A special thanks to all of his family, friends, and caregivers for their faithful love and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

Published in Washington Times on May 1, 2020.
