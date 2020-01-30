|
|
McDermott Charles J. "Chuck" Age 88 A New York City native, Chuck relocated to DC in the 1960s. He spent his career working in commercial real estate. An avid racing and cruising sailor, Chuck sailed thousands of ocean and bay miles in the US and the Caribbean. In 1981, he and a close friend sailed a 30 ft sloop from the lower Potomac to North of the Arctic Circle. He also participated in a Trans-Atlantic race to Plymouth, England in 1976. In his retirement, he taught sailing at the Washington Marina. Chuck was also a passionate artist, working in pen and ink, charcoal, and relief carving. Chuck is survived by his two loving daughters and their families, Kerry and John Foster of Upperco, MD, and Siobhan McDermott and George Abraham of Glen Ridge, NJ. He was enormously proud of his five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sean, Allen, Emma and Gillian, and pleased to welcome his new great grandson, Finnian Poe, this past November. Chuck's first wife, Jill Leach McDermott, an RN, passed away in 1998. He is now survived by his companion and great love of 20 years, Judy O'Brien. Judy, a wonderful artist, resides in Alexandria, VA. Chuck will be buried on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1000 S. Royal Street, Alexandria VA 22314. Contributions can be made in Chuck's honor to . Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020