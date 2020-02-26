|
Gordon-Hernandez, Connie Celestine Evers Age 92 Connie Celestine Evers Gordon-Hernandez, age 92, of Alexandria Virginia, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born to the late James William Gordon and Pauline Virginia Gordon in Staunton, Virginia on April 8, 1927. A consummate mother and homemaker, Connie was a devoted mother to her 9 children. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She especially loved to dress up and take pictures with her children in their younger years. Connie loved to go out, shop - especially thrifting. Thrifting allowed her to dig through the racks and for her to find her own personal treasures. Connie was a faithful member of University Church of Christ in Fairfax, Virginia and she loved reading; especially her Bible every day her faith in God was unwavering. A few of her favorite scriptures in the bible were John 8:12 and Colossians 3:15. Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ruben Hernandez; her siblings, James H. Gordon, Earl Gordon, Paul Gordon, and Katherine Gordon Stuart; grandson Korrie Hernandez, and her daughters-in-law Cherie Wagner and Paulyne Wagner. Connie is survived by her children Ronald Wagner of Cedar Hill, Texas, Russell Wagner of Bristow, Virginia, Sharon Wagner of Hobart, Oklahoma, Ruben Hernandez, Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia, Keith Hernandez (Laura) of Frederick, Maryland, Shawn Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, and Julie Hernandez of Alexandria, Virginia. She is also survived by Grandchildren Nicole Wagner-Campbell (George) of Dallas, Texas, Matthew Wagner of Cedar Hill, Texas, Donovan Wagner of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Virginia W. Wagner-Lopez (Michael) of Minco, Oklahoma, Koddie Hernandez of Frederick, Maryland; Great-Grandchildren Alexander Wagner of Fairfax, Virginia, Christian Wagner of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Ela'yjah O'Neal Wagner of Woodbridge, Virginia, Kaitlyn and Jalynne Campbell of Dallas, Texas, Micah Wagner of Cedar Hill, Texas; Great-Great Grandchildren Prince-Isaiah and Sofia Wagner of Los Angeles, California. She also left behind a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Thursday, February 27 from 10AM until time of service at 11AM. Interment Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Feb. 26, 2020