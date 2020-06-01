Mimna, Curtis John In memory of our Loving Brother - born December 7, 1943 in Colorado Springs,Colorado. Son of Colonel Curtis T Mimna and Margaret Ann Mimna. Curtis entered eternal rest on Saturday May 16, 2020. Survived by his wife Priscilla Mimna, Ft Lauderdale Florida, his sister and brother Margaret Cummings, Herndon Va, her daughters Kathleen, Susan & Maureen and Michael J. Mimna, Arlington Va. He will be laid to rest in Florida, services will be private. He graduated Virginia Tech BS Finance and George Washington University Masters Business Administration Finance. His career spanned many years : Urban Planner, Marketing Director - Fairfax Va Government. Shaw Real Estate – Real Estate & Broker. VP Land Development Financing - DRG Corp, Washington DC. Finally started his own company CJM Financing Inc, Real Estate & Broker in Florida. Our brother was very generous throughout his life (especially night life). May he rest in peace. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.