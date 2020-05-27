David A. Baldwin
Baldwin, David A. Age 64 David A. Baldwin, 64, of Annandale, VA, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 unexpectedly in Beaufort, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Beaufort, SC. Anderson Funeral Home. (www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com) Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

Published in Washington Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort
611 Robert Smalls Pkwy
Beaufort, SC 29906
843 524 7144
May 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of David Baldwin. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. S.
