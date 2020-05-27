My deepest sympathy to the family of David Baldwin. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
Baldwin, David A. Age 64 David A. Baldwin, 64, of Annandale, VA, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 unexpectedly in Beaufort, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Beaufort, SC. Anderson Funeral Home. (www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com) Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on May 27, 2020.