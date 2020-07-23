Hutchings, Sr. David Roy David Roy Hutchings, Sr. passed away early Saturday morning on June 27, 2020, at the age 66. David was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Hutchings (1986), Bertha Lovina Hutchings (2019), his older brother, William Harry Hutchings (2002) and his son, Moses Alexander at 3 months (1979). Born April 14, 1954, David grew up in Riverdale, MD., attended Concordia Lutheran School, and graduated from Parkdale High School in 1972. David enjoyed music, restoring Harley Davidson motorcycles, driving/camping across the US, and had both a uniquely engaging personality and a compassionate heart to help anyone in need. David was a believer in Christ Jesus and served Solid Rock Church's early years in an inner-city busing ministry that provided transportation to those in need to attend church services. David was a firm advocate that "salvation is a gift from God that should be available to all without regard to race,creed, or color." David was an electrical engineer by trade and eventually retired after 38 years from PG County Schools in 2012. He and his long-time companion, Joyce, moved to North Carolina to enjoy retirement together near close friends. In 2016, David Hutchings suffered a stroke of which he never fully recovered. It was David's wish to remain in North Carolina and it is with great admiration that his children have for Joyce Liewald's devoted care to him. Dearly loved by his family and friends, known as a hardworking, compassionate man with a great sense of humor, David will be greatly missed. David's Surviving Family Members: Siblings, Rebecca Hutchings and Lynna Bullock, Former Spouse, Shirley Sue Waddell Montgomery Hutchings Berry Children, Sara Jean Hutchings Lyons, Heather April Hutchings, Jacob Lux Hutchings, David Roy Hutchings, Jr., and Rebecca "Bekie" Hutchings Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Baine A. Casto, Gavin C. Bennett, Clayton N. Lyons, Ethan P. Lyons, Jayden W. Lyons, Kelly Dickerson, Kimberly Hardin, Alexis Moreno, Aracely Moreno and Zermione Dickerson. Family, Angel Moreno, Sara Louise Hutchings, John and Graciela Hutchings, Rodger H. Hutchings, Patricia and John Burns and their children Samantha and Christian, Michael and Elizabeth Perry and their children Olivia and William, and Anthony Hutchings. A private memorial service will be held for family and personal friends. Please feel welcome to share your condolences by sending cards of sympathy, love and encouragement: The Hutchings Family, 5905 62nd Avenue, Riverdale, MD. 20737. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes