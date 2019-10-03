Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Correa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores L. Correa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores L. Correa Obituary
Correa Dolores L. Dolores L. Correa, 93, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive guests at St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9:30- 11:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM with internment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.