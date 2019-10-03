|
|
Correa Dolores L. Dolores L. Correa, 93, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive guests at St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9:30- 11:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM with internment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Oct. 3, 2019