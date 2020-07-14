Heim, Donald C. Colonel, U.S.M.C. (Ret.) Col. Donald C. Heim (USMC ret), loving husband, devoted father and quiet unsung giant among men, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Thursday July 9, 2020, cradled in the tender and prayerful embrace of his beloved daughter. Don was born on July 3, 1931 in East Aurora, New York to Kenneth M. and Helen (Cotton) Heim. He received his commission as a Marine Officer on August 3, 1955 and served as an aviator in Korea and Vietnam, where he flew fighters, attack bombers, and transport helicopters. He retired from the Marine Corps on June 30, 1980. On December 28, 1957, he married Patricia Sreenan Heim. Together they raised five children, four sons and one daughter, and covered a lot of ground, with short-term residences spread from California to Rhode Island, and Florida to Michigan. Don was an avid reader and student of history, a naturalist with great knowledge of outdoor lore, an occasional woodworker and handyman, but more recently a regular putterer who was always in motion doing something. When he was still, he would enjoy bird watching while listening to classical music. He will be most remembered for his great humility and boundless love. His life was truly an imitation of Christ. Don was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, his mother Helen, and his brother Kenneth "Bud". He is survived by his wife Patricia, his sons John, Kenneth, James and Thomas, his daughter Teresa, his 16 grandchildren, and his sister Betty. On Thursday, July 23, the family will have a private funeral service after which he will be laid to rest, with honors, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donation to one of Don's favorite charities, PROLIFE Across AMERICA. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes