Obituary Condolences Flowers Curtright Dr. William Ames June 26, 1943 – March 6, 2019 Dr. William Ames Curtright, DBA, passed away in the early morning of March 6, 2019, at the age of 76. William was born in Hawthorne, California to Elaine Fern Ames Thieman and George Curtright. He was raised in Portland, Oregon from a young age and considered Oregon his home. He married the love of his life, Dama Lou Gourley Curtright on July 26, 1987 in Salem, Oregon. Dr. Ames was a true Renaissance man. He was a manufacturer, business owner, scientist, veteran, pilot, conservationist, inventor and former teacher. Dr. William Ames Curtright founded Ames Research Laboratories, Inc. of Salem, Oregon. "Ames" as he liked to be called was the first in the industry to invent the first white roof coating system, called "Snow Roof," in 1982 and marketed thru retail hardware channels. His invention ensued when he formulated reacted polymers in his kitchen looking to find a replacement for asphalt tar. In 1998, he sold his first company, Oregon Research and Development, keeping his sister company Ames Research Laboratories, Inc. He then developed a revolutionary line of waterproof coatings for commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Ames products are stocked in over 15,000 retail locations throughout the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. He and his wife, Dama, created a workplace that promoted opportunity, healthy families and prosperity. Dr. Ames is a direct descendent of the Ames family of Massachusetts, which played a significant role in American history. His ancestors trace back to some of the first Puritan settlers of Massachusetts, and others contributed to the nation's founding documents. To honor his family heritage Dr. Ames founded the Ames Shovel Museum in North Easton, Massachusetts at the Stone Hill College with Father Bartley McFadden. Dr. Ames family tree has a remarkable historical list of ancestors. Dr. Ames great, great, great grandfather in 1774 founded the first shovel company in the colonies. Congressman Fisher Ames penned the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and gave the Eulogy for George Washington. Representative Oaks Ames was asked by President Lincoln to build the Union Pacific railroad. The town of Ames, Iowa began as a railroad depot and was named after Oaks Ames. Senator Oliver Ames became the president of the Union Pacific Railroad and his son, Oaks Ames became the Governor of Massachusetts. Dr. Ames was the founder and host of Ames' "Gathering of the Eagles," which brought Tea Party leaders throughout the Northwest together in unity for a common purpose of uniting man with God and renewing patriotism for America. Ames believed that America must return to the basic foundations of our Constitution. Concerning about the direction of the United States, Dr. Ames authored a series of advertorials that were published in The Washington Times. His prescient analysis of the Deep State entitled, "Give Us Liberty Instead of Treason," appeared in January 2018. Other articles included, "Three Prayers for the Sake of North Korea," "Talking with the Spirit of God," and "Wake up America!" Ames was a U.S. Delegate at the 2017, 2018, and 2019 International Leadership Conferences and the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace in Korea, both sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation. Along with his good friend, former Congressman Tom Delay, Dr. Ames walked the halls of Congress with Janet Porter in Washington, D.C. to encourage support for the "Heartbeat" bill. He was a three-time Republican primary gubernatorial candidate for the State of Oregon. Dr. Ames was also a gold member of the Council for National Policy (CNP), which is an organization of socially conservative Christians seeking to strengthen the voice and impact of traditional values in the United States. Ames graduated from Benson Polytechnic High School, and obtained a degree from George Fox University and an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from Rievera University. This unique and kind patriotic gentleman was known among his many friends as "A citizen leader, hero in Vietnam, a brilliant inventor, and a fighter to his last day. He grappled with critical challenges in the world of national politics and national security for decades with his hand on the Bible, his heart for the country, and his eyes on the stars. Those who follow his path will never be lost." Dr. William Ames Curtright is preceded in death by his mother Elaine Fern Ames Thieman and his father George Curtright and leaves behind his sister Ruth Coen, brothers Rick and David Curtright, many beloved nieces and nephews, along with his wife Dama Lou Curtright. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Lebanon, Oregon 97355, (541) 451-1114. and at 1:00 pm a funeral service will be held at the Salem First Baptist Church of Salem located at 395 Marion St. NE, Salem, Oregon 97301, (503) 364-2285. Contributions in lieu of flowers are sincerely appreciated and should be sent to: Sonshine Christian School, 395 Marion St NE, Salem, OR 97301