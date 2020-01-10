|
Aguanno, Edwin Sept. 8 1930- Jan 1 2020 Edwin Mix Aguanno was born in a rough and tough neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York on 8 September 1930. While the country was going through the Great Depression, his father, M. Mix Aguanno, overcame all obstacles and created a business to make laundry cleaning compounds. When he wasn't in school, Ed worked at his father's factory as a production laborer. His father taught Ed valuable lessons in ethics by refusing to deal with the "black-market" for supplies, and kept the business going until the end of WWII. While not working at the factory, Ed held various other jobs, such as a truck driver, longshoreman, carpenter, and road construction gang, as well as attending high school and then college (Long Island University). Then, a life-changing opportunity came along to take the admission test for West Point. This required about four days of testing at Governors Island, NY. From his sleeping bunk, he could see the Statue of Liberty and in Ed's own words, he "knew that this was his calling." He was selected above all applicants, and reported in to West Point on 5 July 1950. From day one, he thrived at cadet training. His four years at West Point developed his natural leadership ability. He took full advantage of the opportunities West Point provided, playing and travelling with the handball team, and singing in the Cadet Choir. His stories from West Point always focused on the lighter moments and the relationships with his classmates and the valuable lessons he took with him throughout his life. He graduated on 8 June, 1954, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps. Throughout his life he exhibited the West Point values of Duty-Honor-Country, patriotism, and always doing the right thing. After graduating from West point his military career began with the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After completing Airborne School, he earned a reputation for hard work, self sacrifice, and solving complex challenges and quickly moved into positions of increased responsibilities. Subsequently, that success earned him the opportunity to attend Army Aviation training at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he became certified on both fixed-wing and rotary-wing Army Aircraft. Ed went on to serve in command positions at every rank as an Aviator, along with completing two tours in Vietnam. His awards and honors showcase his heroism, bravery, and dedication to those around him, earning two Distinguished Flying Cross Medals, two Bronze Star Medals, 20 Air Medals including one for Valor, and the Purple Heart. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Arizona and a Master of Public Administration degree from Shippensburg State College. His success took the family on assignments in Germany, Missouri, Arizona, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Florida. After being selected as a General Officer, Ed managed Department of Defense logistics operations on a global level. After a 34 year distinguished career in the military, Ed retired at the rank of Major General in December, 1987. Ed continued his career holding executive positions at Ford Aerospace, BDM, ARC and ZTI. The day he graduated from West Point, Ed and his longtime sweetheart, Winifred Roberts, married and launched off on their honeymoon. Ed and Winifred were married over 66 years and had five daughters. Ed and Winnie, side by side, traveled the world, raising a family and serving wherever the Army required. Ed and Winifred were blessed to spend 66 years of marriage together, setting a beautiful example of love and commitment to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ed loved his family above all and was fiercely loyal and generous to them. He taught them to love and support one another. He treasured his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they will always remember him as a warm and loving grandpa. Ed had an amazing heart and was always there to lend support. Ed was a fitness enthusiast, and hardly went a day without exercising. He loved big family dinners and going to Virginia Beach for family vacations. Ed and Winifred often traveled between their homes in Vienna, VA, and Glendale, AZ, which made it easier to spend time with their children and grandchildren who live in all different parts of the country. They also had a wonderful time going on Disney cruises and touring the world, often with many children and grandchildren joining them. Ed is survived by his wife, Winifred and their five daughters and son-in-laws, LindaAnn and Dean Dickey, Victoria and Gary Boss, Michele Morgan, Carla and Ron Vogt, and Aileen and Reed Black, as well as 18 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren(and counting).
Published in Washington Times on Jan. 10, 2020