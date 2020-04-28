|
ZIMMERMAN, EILEEN C. "DOLLY" Age 91 Eileen C. Zimmerman (nee Conway), 91 - of Columbia, Maryland passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Best Home for Mom and Dad in Rockville, Maryland. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey where she spent her childhood years before moving to St. Augustine, Florida and graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in 1947. She then moved to Northern Virginia and later to Silver Spring, Maryland where she lived for over 30 years. She worked for the Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services for many years where she received many awards including two Outstanding Achievement Awards. She was actively involved in the PTA with a focus on educating mentally challenged children in Montgomery County. Dolly was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the past President of the Woman's Auxiliary to the Montgomery County Medical Society. Dolly was extremely proud of her Irish ancestry and celebrated St. Patrick's Day as both a high holy day and a day of pure celebration. When surprised by someone or something, she could often be heard exclaiming, "Saints of Ireland!" Family was extremely important to her and, despite losing her mother when Dolly was just 8 and her father when she was 15, she would often recount stories of her parents and the life lessons that they imparted on her and others. These lessons included kindness, standing up for what is right, and the importance of family. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, John Conway and Margaret Conway (nee McGarvey), and her sisters, Marie Colee and Annarose Rogers. A devoted mother of five children, Dolly is survived by her three daughters: Nina Essig and her husband John of Frederick, Maryland, Lisa Zimmermann of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Suzanne Jones of Glenwood, Maryland; and her two sons: Robert Zimmermann, Jr. and his wife Carol of Rockville, Maryland, and Sean Zimmermann and his wife Joanie of Davidsonville, Maryland; Dolly's twin sister: Patricia Jones of St. Leonard, Maryland; and her former husband: Dr. Robert Zimmermann of Rockville, Maryland; and nine grandchildren: John Essig, Kristen Essig and her husband Sam Littell, Brittany Jones,Christy Jones, Danielle Jones, Madison Jones, Tyler Zimmermann, Jessica Zimmermann, and Kaitlyn Zimmermann; and three great grandchildren: Riley, Ashlin, and Natalie. The family wishes to offer sincere thanks to all of the wonderful caregivers at Best Home for Mom and Dad. They consistently provided outstanding compassion and care for Dolly during the past several years. Due to the COVID19 outbreak and the restrictions set by local and state governments limiting gatherings, services at this time will be private and handled by Collins Funeral Home with a private graveside service following to be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland on April 28, 2020. A public memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date, after restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dolly's honor to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org/fundraiser/2738448 Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Apr. 28, 2020