Hunt, Eleanor Conly Age 96 Eleanor Conly Hunt amazing life ended at age 96 on June 26th, 2020. She was born in 1923 on her family's large farming ranch in Asherton, TX. Eleanor said that her 4 brothers expected her to be "tough like a boy". She was riding her own horse at age 3, and was a tomboy who referred to herself as a "cowboy". This early self-description is amusing, because the rest of her life, she was known as a very gracious lady & hostess at the highest levels of international affairs During the Depression & Dust Bowl, the water table became salty, and the fertile ranch turned to sand. So her widowed mother, who had been running the ranch (though trained to be a concert pianist), moved her six children to Laredo, TX. Eleanor graduated from the University of Texas, where she was active in Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She remained active in Theta for 50 years, serving at all levels & roles, culminating as Grand Vice President. In 1946, she married diplomat Frederick Talley Drum Hunt, an 8th generation native of Washington DC. They were soon sent to the idyllic island of Martinque in the French West Indies, and a year later, their son Fred Hunt, Jr. was born. Eleanor was the first American to stay on the island to give birth. That gesture was deeply appreciated by all levels of the local population as a gracious sign of respect and trust. Consequently, when baby Fred was born, the cathedral, which was the central communication point of the island, rang its bells for 7 hours in celebration. The next 7 years was a flurry of postings around the world with her husband's diplomatic work on the most important treaties & international agreements of the era (1949 Japanese Peace Treaty, NATO, GATT, SEATO, etc.), and Eleanor played an active social role with delegates of other countries in these events, which could take months or years. A major news magazine pictured Eleanor energetically speaking to an international group of ladies, and titled the picture "voice of America". The longest posting was in Djakarta, Indonesia in the uncertain first years of independence of that country. She gained respect for her gracious-but-firm & fearless handling of the restrictions placed on women in that culture. During all these years of frequent moves around the world, living in hotels, and with almost constant social events & duties, she was also a very active mother, playmate & friend for young Fred. She coined the term "we three" for the extremely close family unit. In every country, Eleanor & Fred made a point to interact mostly with the local population & diplomats from other countries. Eleanor was a quick-study in new cultures & customs, and from the lowly to royalty. She was also an adept hostess who could seemingly-effortlessly arrange a formal dinner or party at home for two-dozen or more guests in less than a day's notice. The family returned to Washington DC in 1954, and settled in Westmoreland Hills in Bethesda, MD until 2007. Together, they started and ran a foreign trade consulting firm verifying the contradicting trade data issued by different countries. Clients included all the major US office machine companies who used the more-accurate data for their marketing & expansion planning. Meanwhile, many of the diplomats and locals they had known in other countries were assigned to Washington as Ambassadors of their countries or as visiting VIPs, so Eleanor & Fred had a whirlwind social life with international friends and "old Washingtonians" Eleanor, who had always been squeamish in hospitals & medical surroundings, provided heroic care during her husband's 5 year cancer illnesses. He died peacefully in her arms in 2000, with his last words "Thank you for taking care of me. I love you." Eleanor is survived by her son, Frederick D. Hunt, Jr. and his wife Casey, of Bethesda, and two grandsons, Andrew Graham Hunt of Washington DC, and Michael Frederick Hunt (Sarah) of Philadelphia, plus great-granddaughter Joanna & great-grandson Finn-Michael. Interment will be private.