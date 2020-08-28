Switzer, Elizabeth Utz Age 88 Elizabeth Utz Switzer ("Betty"), 88, of Fairfax, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Falls Church, Virginia. Born on January 27, 1932, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harry Albert Utz, and Marie McDarby Utz. At the age of 8, she moved with her family to Washington, DC, where she graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1949. She attended business school and worked for many years as a USDA budget analyst and later an associate at the Pepperidge Farm store in Springfield, VA. She was a long-time member of Saint Mary's of Sorrows Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Nelson Louis Switzer of Fairfax and sister Margaret Utz Knowlton ("Peggy") of Arlington. She is survived by her daughter Darby Switzer Falls and husband Erik, of Bristow; son Mark Lawrence Switzer and wife Amy, of Chantilly; four grandchildren, Christopher Falls and Delaney Falls of Bristow, Grant Switzer and Reed Switzer of Chantilly. She is also survived by many very special cousins, nieces, and nephews. Betty was an animal lover, and her pets were an important part of her life. Contributions in her memory can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or the Humane Society. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.