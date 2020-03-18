|
McGuire, Emily Gresham Sneed Ferbuary 11, 1916 - March 7, 2020 Emily Gresham Sneed McGuire died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Sterling Virginia. She had recently celebrated her 104th birthday with a party attended by many family and friends where she was, as usual, lively, funny and alert. She was born February 11, 1916 in Richmond, VA to Dr. & Mrs. Albert Micou Sneed (Lucy Harrison Wade). She grew up in Toano, near Williamsburg, VA. Emily entered the College of William & Mary at the age of 16 where she joined Tri Delta Sorority and was elected to Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Beta Kappa upon her graduation in 1936. After graduation she worked for Colonial Williamsburg and the College. During WWII she met and married the late Francis Desmond McGuire while he was a Naval Officer stationed in Williamsburg. They were married for 60 years and raised 5 children in Arlington, VA. She is survived by 2 daughters; Anne Lindsay McGuire of Freiburg, Germany, Martha Harrison McGuire Keating of Boston, MA, and 3 sons; Francis Desmond McGuire, Jr. of Boston, Peter Sneed McGuire of Bethesda, MD, and Hugh Stark McGuire of Leesburg, VA. She was also the proud and loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren; Michael, Andrew, Lucy, Peter, Julia, Kevin, Ryan and Amanda and 3 great grandchildren; Florence, Ronen and Charlotte. A former librarian for Arlington Co. she read widely and was knowledgeable and opinionated on the affairs of the world. She was also a loyal member of the Society of Lees of Virginia. Though steeped in old Virginia decorum, she was witty and outspoken and her many funny declarations will be treasured memories by her family. A service will be held at Cedar Grove cemetery in Williamsburg, VA at a later date. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Mar. 18, 2020