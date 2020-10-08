Mayfield, Eugenia J. Age 94 Eugenia J. Mayfield, originally from Holyoke, MA, passed away at the age of 94 on 29 September 2020 in Springfield, VA. She had a long and healthy run and enjoyed a life well lived. She inspired those of us fortunate enough to know her. She was married to Carl Mayfield in early 1950's and she is survived by her two children: James and Sandy, and two grandchildren. Jean was a high energy person who loved family, gardening, art and history. She earned an undergraduate degree from George Mason and was a patron of several museums. A memorial service and life celebration are planned for the future and delayed due to the COVID emergency. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes