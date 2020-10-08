1/1
Eugenia J. Mayfield
Mayfield, Eugenia J. Age 94 Eugenia J. Mayfield, originally from Holyoke, MA, passed away at the age of 94 on 29 September 2020 in Springfield, VA. She had a long and healthy run and enjoyed a life well lived. She inspired those of us fortunate enough to know her. She was married to Carl Mayfield in early 1950's and she is survived by her two children: James and Sandy, and two grandchildren. Jean was a high energy person who loved family, gardening, art and history. She earned an undergraduate degree from George Mason and was a patron of several museums. A memorial service and life celebration are planned for the future and delayed due to the COVID emergency. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

Published in Washington Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
