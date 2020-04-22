|
|
Leftwich, Eumania "Vicky" Age 76 Eumania "Vicky" Leftwich passed away from heart failure early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at the age of 76. Eumania was born and lived all her life in Washington, DC. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons, Robert Leftwich and Marquett Lewis, her two sisters, Madeline Horton and Geraldine Murphy-Gray, one sister-in-law, Ruthann Murphy, one brother-in-law, Lewis Gray, five grandchildren, Latoya, Larita, Larry Jr, Latesha and Emmitt, five great-grandchildren, Vernita, Rose, Kimberly, Camari and Logan, and a host of relatives and friends. Services for Eumania are currently being planned at Stewart Funeral Home on Benning Road. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Apr. 22, 2020