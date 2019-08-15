Home

Gayle Batty Murtishaw

Murtishaw Gayle Batty. Age 82 Gayle Batty Murtishaw, 82, of SilverSpring, MD, passed away on August 5,2019, after a sudden attack of acute my eloid leukemia (AML) - from healthy to Holy Cross hospital to hospice in a week. Services to celebrate her life will be heldat 2pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019,at Riderwood Chapel at 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904, with inurement at a later date in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Gladbrook, Iowa. She is missed and survived by loving family and friends. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.never-gone.com/Memorials/ gaylebmurtishaw Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
