Bright, George E. Col. U.S. Army (Ret.) Colonel George E. Bright, USA, Retired, age 72, of Springfield, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5,2019. George was born in Baltimore, MD on June 15, 1946, son of the late Helen and George Bright. He is survived by his wife, Leonora Bright, daughter Danielle Schoolcraft and son-in-law Jeffrey Schoolcraft, son Christopher Bright and daughter-in-law Kelly Bright, granddaughters Keira Schoolcraft, Kaylin Schoolcraft, Ashlyn Bright, Addison Bright and Ella Bright, brother Geoffrey Bright, sister Valerie Mentzer, and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Bel Air High School, George joined the United States Army, served in the Vietnam War, met his wife at the University of Tampa, and married a year later. Throughout their 46 years of marriage, they grew their family together while George honorably served his country for 28 years, calling Japan, Italy, Germany and multiple parts of the U.S. home. After retiring as a Colonel from the military, he worked for the Sytex Group until 2007. A Maryland native at heart, George loved rooting for the Orioles, exploring new places, supporting his community,engaging in heated political debates and spoiling his grandchildren. He could be found cheering from the sidelines at his granddaughters' swim meets, soccer games, dance recitals, school musicals and orchestra performances. His generosity, warm heart and love for both his family and country will be sorely missed, and the void he leaves behind cannot be filled. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA on Wednesday, May 15,2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow at The Clubs of Quantico. Published in Washington Times on May 14, 2019