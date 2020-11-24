Wittman, George H. George H. Wittman, whose distinguished career focused on international intelligence, foreign policy analysis, and consulting, passed away peacefully at his home in Gold Canyon, Arizona on November 16, 2020 at the age of 91 with family close by. Mr. Wittman was born in New York City on October 25, 1929, the son of Colonel George H. Wittman Sr., and Carolyn J. Wittman (Kann). Finishing high school in Princeton, NJ, he went on to attend Trinity College in Hartford, CT where he studied government. As he entered his senior year in the fall of 1950, just months after the start of the Korean War, Mr. Wittman joined the Army Reserve with the intention of working towards his commission. Upon his graduation, with honors, in the spring of 1951, Mr. Wittman was instead recruited into the recently formed Central Intelligence Agency. By January 1952 he was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany where he rose to the position of case officer. As his career developed, he undertook extensive sensitive assignments across the globe. He worked in this capacity until 1968. In addition to his work with the CIA, and after his father died in 1958, Mr. Wittman took over direction of the family's mining and international trade business, established in 1885. Mr. Wittman incorporated the firm as G.H.Wittman, Inc. and shifted the organization's focus to political and economic consulting with particular concentration on Africa and the Middle East. Later, in the 1970's, Mr. Wittman broadened the firm's research and analysis work to include international security and political risk management. Working under contract with the Hudson Institute, he wrote policy briefs and analysis for the Department of Defense. He founded the Middle East Newsletter in the late 1970's. Later, Mr. Wittman served as founding chairman of the National Institute for Public Policy, a nonprofit devoted to research on technological and policy aspects of national defense. By the mid-1980's Mr. Wittman had been tapped to lecture periodically at the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA on the topics of Middle East politics and terrorism. His expertise also led to a decade-long consulting relationship with the FBI's New York field office. Mr. Wittman retired to Florida in 1996, and later relocated to Arizona. Even in retirement, he continued to write and offer analysis on international affairs and security matters. He was a regular contributor to several publications including the American Spectator, The Washington Times, and AND Magazine until the time of his death. In his quieter moments, Mr. Wittman found time to write several novels. "A Matter of Intelligence" was published by Macmillan Publishing Co., Inc. in 1975. His final literary effort, "There was a Time," is expected to be published in the spring of 2021. Mr. Wittman was known for his intelligence, quick wit, love of debate, and suave manner. Above all, he viewed and presented himself as an American patriot, resisting political affiliation and committed to what he believed was in the best interest of the nation. Beyond his work, he had a breadth of intellectual interests and often spoke eloquently and extemporaneously on topics of history, the arts, and culture. George H. Wittman was devoted to his family and enjoyed two loving marriages, first to Joyce Clark Wittman (d. 1966), and then to Geraldine Wittman (d. 2015). Mr. Wittman is survived by his four children and their spouses, Anne Wittman of London, England, Hope Wittman Martin (Catherine S. Manegold) of Bridport, VT, George C.D. Wittman (John Koch) of Kent, CT, James A. Wittman (Laurie L. Wittman) of Queen Valley, AZ, as well as two grandsons, Colin W. Martin of New York, NY and Ian M. Martin of Cedar Park, TX. Mr. Wittman also leaves his sister, Carolyn W. Gordon, and brother-in-law, Thomas Gordon of Wilmington, DE, along with a nephew and two nieces. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a military or veteran non-profit. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes