Lonzano Gilbert SGM USA (Ret.) Beloved husband and father, Gilbert G. Lozano, 84, returned to his heavenly home on March 27, 2019 after losing a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. His inner strength and devotion to his family supported him in his decade's long struggle with the disease and ultimately gave him peace. Gilbert was born into a large family in Monterrey, Mexico and immigrated to the United States as a young man. Soon after, he proudly became a member of the United States Army. His military career saw tours of duty at bases in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Gilbert retired from the Army with the rank of Sergeant Major. Still seeking to serve his adopted nation, he subsequently joined the United States federal civil service working as a civilian for the Department of Defense at Ft. Belvoir, VA until retirement. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question, help solve a problem, or just share his life experiences. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is finally at peace. Gilbert is survived by his wife, Mercedes; his children, Martha Balthasar and her husband, Todd; Maria Shelton and her husband, Cliff; grandchildren, U.S. Army Capt. David Balthasar, Victoria Shelton; and 8 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sista Galindo and Martin Lozano. A memorial service will be held at Jefferson funeral chapel, 5775 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. A funeral service at Ft. Meyer Old Post chapel with internment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family gratefully declines flowers, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com as well as donations in the memory of Gilbert made to the Parkinson's foundation at https://parkinson.org. Published in Washington Times on Apr. 1, 2019