Fulton, Greta Ann (Hellum) On June 24, 2020, Greta Ann Fulton passed away at her home in Fairfax surrounded by her family. Greta was born in Detroit, Michigan to a family of schoolteachers. Greta taught elementary education for over forty years. In 1958, she received a BS degree from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Michigan in Elementary School Education. She continued her education through graduate courses at the Universities of Arizona and Virginia. From 1958 through 1969, Greta taught 1st and 2nd grades in Michigan and Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista, Arizona and Fairfax, Virginia. She taught 2nd grade at Ravensworth Elementary School in Fairfax, but desiring more family time she became a Kindergarten Aide in 1970 and served in that capacity at other Fairfax County schools to include Little Run, Hunt Valley and Oak View Elementary. She retired in June 2000. When ask how she liked retirement, Greta answered, "Every day is like a Saturday and Sunday." Greta Fulton had many interests to include singing soprano for the Fairfax Choral Society from 1967 to 1979, serving as a lane judge for her children's swimming summer and AAU competitions, traveling, making puzzles and participating in a variety of senior programs within Fairfax County. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Richard "Dick" Fulton, her two children Duane (Donna Craig) of Warrenton, Virginia and Linda Levasseur of Edgewater, Maryland and three grandchildren, Christian, Michael and Erin. Her sister Marsha Hellum currently lives in Denton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to the American Cancer Society
, cancer.org
, or mailed to the following address: American Cancer Society
, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180. For more information: 800-227-2345. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes