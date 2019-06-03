Resources More Obituaries for Harry Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Earl Taylor Jr.

Taylor, Jr Harry Earl "Buzz" December 14, 1921 - May 31, 2018 Harry Earl "Buzz"Taylor, Jr born 12/14/1921, Honolulu, Hawaii Died 5/31/2018 at Asbury Solomons Retirement Community's health care center with his family present Served in the Maryland House of Delegates in 1954-1956 No Republican would run, so dad was cajoled into it because "it was a great way to get to know people." He won. Wanted two things: Kindergarten for Maryland children Police to post when monitoring speed with radar He did not care about getting credit. He did the research, draft, and identified legislators who could and did get the legislation passed. Steney Hoyer, Mike Miller, Wyatt Stewart, and Larry Hogan may be able to share a story or two Founder of the School of Hope, Prince George's County My brother had double pneumonia and was mute when he returned home from the hospital. The doctors insisted that the oxygen machine had failed, my brother was brain damaged. They said my folks should put him in an institution and forget about him. Instead, with Dr. Alfred Lapin, Dudley Aist and other parents, they formed the School of Hope, which began in the basement of a church. Delegate to the 1967-68 Maryland Constitutional Convention Served on the Liquor Board, Tax Appeals Board, and in the 1990's, a review panel for malpractice complaints Was the Master of the De La Brooke Fox Hunt for more than 25 years Past President of the Hawaii Statehood Society Past President of the Brandywine Lions Club Graduated from GW Law School 1949 early impossible case, won, made the Washington Post and that established him as an attorney circa, and I would love to know the details! His dad was a foreman on the dry docks of Pearl Harbor when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. He joined the Army Air Corps and survived 54 missions as a bombardier in WWII including the Ploesti oil raids. The flight surgeon grounded him because of frost bite from training. He did not fly his first mission on 5/31/44. His original crew was shot down. He flew all his missions in the place of the bombardier who took his place. God gave him an extra 73 years, which he used well. Predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Yvonne Snyder Taylor, his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth McNey Taylor, and his son, Harry E. Taylor, III Survived by his daughter, Joan Taylor Gillen, his son-in-law, Frank Gillen, his granddaughter, Holly Gillen, and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Adelaide Yates. He donated his body to science through the Anatomy Gift Registry, and they sent a loving, caring, Pastor Matthew to shepherd him to Baltimore. Published in Washington Times on June 3, 2019