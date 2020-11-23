Ruiz, Hazel Scarlett Hazel Scarlett Ruiz returned her stardust to the universe on November 21, 2019. She was born to Marjan Sadozai and Jose M. Ruiz on December 17, 1992 in West Palm Beach, FL. She had a profound love for the ocean, hibiscus flowers, surfing, nature, owls, children, and above all, animals. Her barrage of stuffed animals, which were her lifeline on many travels, also deserves mentioning. Hazel kept a rosary and her portable prayer box close to her heart; she was never without either. People gravitated towards Hazel. Her smile was infectious, and she ended all interactions with "Love you, be safe." In our hearts she will forever be remembered as kindhearted, luminous, creative, warm and generous beyond measure. Formal funeral services for Hazel have since passed. They were held at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Old Town Alexandria, VA on November 30, 2019. She was laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery on the same day. The sudden loss of our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend has crushed us all. Also missing her tremendously are Ava and Chief, her ever faithful Rottweilers. In remembrance of Hazel, consider volunteering at your local animal shelter or send memorial contributions to: Friends of Homeless Animals or Animal Welfare League of Alexandria "All things summon us to death: nature, almost envious of the good she has given us, tells us often and gives us notice that she cannot for long allow us that scrap of matter she has lent…she has need of it for other forms, she claims it back for other works." Though you are physically inaccessible to us, we feel your presence and see signs of you everywhere. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes