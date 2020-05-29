Very sorry for your loss.

I didn't know Buzz, but my father Frank Connor was murdered by the same FALN bombing of Fraunces Tavern.

As a student of history, you should be proud that Buzz shared the Fraunces connection with General Washington and the Sons of Liberty. He was wounded and survived on the front lines of the Cold War. He is now part of the history he so admired.

Best

Joe Connor

