Coolidge, Isabella Gardner Isabella Gardner Coolidge, 81, died of heart failure in Orange Park, Florida on November 18, 2020. Belle (as she was known to friends and family) was a devout Catholic and a thoughtful and caring Sister, Aunt and friend. She was born on June 1, 1939 in Brookline, MA to Harold Jefferson Coolidge and Helen Isaacs Coolidge and lived most of her life in Washington D.C. She graduated from the Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia, and grew up spending summers at her family home on Squam Lake in New Hampshire and in Antibes, France. She survived a serious illness during her teenage years and twenties, attended Columbia University, and went on to become a successful luxury real estate agent, living at the Watergate for many years. Belle spent her later years in Florida. She will always be remembered for her positive spirit and deep concern for her loved ones, her wry sense of humor, her understanding of Faith and God and her thoughtful letters with meticulous penmanship. Belle will be buried with her family at the Monticello Graveyard in Charlottesville, VA. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations can be made to the Nassau County Council on Aging (1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034). Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes