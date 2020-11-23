1/
Isabella Gardner Coolidge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coolidge, Isabella Gardner Isabella Gardner Coolidge, 81, died of heart failure in Orange Park, Florida on November 18, 2020. Belle (as she was known to friends and family) was a devout Catholic and a thoughtful and caring Sister, Aunt and friend. She was born on June 1, 1939 in Brookline, MA to Harold Jefferson Coolidge and Helen Isaacs Coolidge and lived most of her life in Washington D.C. She graduated from the Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia, and grew up spending summers at her family home on Squam Lake in New Hampshire and in Antibes, France. She survived a serious illness during her teenage years and twenties, attended Columbia University, and went on to become a successful luxury real estate agent, living at the Watergate for many years. Belle spent her later years in Florida. She will always be remembered for her positive spirit and deep concern for her loved ones, her wry sense of humor, her understanding of Faith and God and her thoughtful letters with meticulous penmanship. Belle will be buried with her family at the Monticello Graveyard in Charlottesville, VA. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations can be made to the Nassau County Council on Aging (1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034). Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Washington Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved