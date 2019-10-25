|
|
Hogarty James Patrick Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) James Patrick Hogarty of Ashburn, VA passed away on October 19, 2019, at the age of 74 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Jim was born on March 1, 1945 in Mount Prospect, IL to the late Thomas and Muriel (Waterfall) Hogarty. A Distinguished Graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1967, he was recognized as both the Outstanding Cadet in Electrical Engineering and the Outstanding Athlete in the Graduating Class. Recruited to play basketball for the Academy, he enjoyed his time with the team for all four years. An incredible student athlete, he was also a record-setting punter and defensive end for the Falcons in football, and pitched the first and possibly only no-hitter in Air Force baseball history during the 1967 NCAA District 7 playoffs. He was awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, and through a National Science Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship earned his Masters in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He passionately served his country for over 25 years as an officer in the United States Air Force, and then for 20+ additional years as a contractor supporting the Department of Defense. Jim was an active member of Reston Bible Church for 40 years. Jim impacted everyone he met with his powerful positive energy, boundless enthusiasm for problem analysis and solving, and love of friendship and laughter. His barks of laughter were so loud, they will be echoing around us for years to come. Jim is survived by his wife, Stacey (Cunningham) of Herndon, VA; 8 children, Sean (Jennifer) Hogarty of Milford, MA, Thomas (Kelly) Hogarty of Aldie, Michael (Kara) Hogarty of Sterling, David (Melissa) Hogarty of Chantilly, Daniel Hogarty of Falls Church, Colin (Kelsey) Hogarty of San Gabriel, CA, Timothy Hogarty of Pasadena, CA, and Joy Hogarty of Herndon; his brothers, Michael (Michele) Hogarty of Chandler, AZ, and Dr. Tom (Alice) Hogarty of Oracle, AZ, and sister-in-law Carol Hogarty of WI; 10 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his infant son, James P. Hogarty, Jr., his brother Ken Hogarty, and his niece Dawna Moran. A service will be held to celebrate his life on November 5, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Reston Bible Church, 45650 Oakbrook Court, Dulles, Virginia 20166. A memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery is also being planned for some time in 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Reston Bible Church, Jim's place of worship (https://www.restonbible.org/give/, Guest Giving–General Fund), the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html), or the Air Force Endowment AthleticFund (https://www2.usafa.org /Give/athleticfund),in memory of James P Hogarty. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Oct. 25, 2019