McLaughlin, James W James W. McLaughlin, 81, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Catharpin, VA and was born and raised in New Jersey. Beloved husband of the late Desiree (Nee Jackson). Devoted father of Kevin McLaughlin and Desiree McLaughlin. Loving brother of Mary Ann McNally (Harry), Elizabeth "Cookie" Kaiser (Jack) and William McLaughlin (Linda). He also leaves behind a number of nephews and nieces and many friends. Prior to retirement, Jim began a 40-year career with AT&T, beginning as a telephone lineman with NJ Bell and ending as Operations Manager in Special Government Services. In retirement, Jim devoted much time to volunteer work spending the past 20 years serving Seven Loaves, Inc. in Middleburg, VA. in various capacities. He was a talented craftsman and loved working with his hands. Jim will be missed by his loving family and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was held April 9 at St. Stephen the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, Middleburg, VA, with the Most Reverend Christopher Murphy officiating. Internment followed at Middleburg Memorial Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were handled by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA. To email condolences,please visit www.roystonfuneral home.net. If desired, the family requests memorial donations by made to Seven Loaves, Inc., Middleburg,VA. Published in Washington Times on Apr. 19, 2019