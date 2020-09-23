Jane was my dear friend. She was always ready to sit, chat and give her opinion. So many great memories from YOC camp to Loaves & Fishes camp. She greeted everyone with a smile at the store wanting to catch up on local news.

Jane read my mom's eulogy at our families memorial celebration.

It was a sad day when she moved away. Jane was a great asset to Hinton and her memory will live on. She will be missed by many.

Peggy Howell

Friend