Evans, Jeffrey B. Age 72 Jeffrey B Evans, 72, passed away on March 17th, 2019 in Clark County, Virginia. He was born on November 5th 1946 in Altoona Pennsylvania. He was the son of Earl and Aldine Evans and the brother to Allen, Ron, and Gary. Jeff was a lifelong car enthusiast, and grew up loving classic cars and NASCAR racing. Following graduation from Altoona Area High School in Pennsylvania, he spent the next 20 years, serving his country, as a tactical aircraft technician in the United States Air Force, spending the majority of his Air Force career in RAF Upper Heyford, England keeping the squadrons aloft. During his time in the Air Force Jeff received his degree from the University of Maryland. Jeff was a perfectionist. His talent and passion for aircraft and automobile engines and motors, along with his incredible integrity and determination that everything work properly so that the vehicle was as road-and air-safe as he could possibly make it earned him many medals, decorations and awards in recognition of his high standards and impeccable service. In addition to being recognized as an outstanding asset to the US Air Force, Jeff was respected and well thought of by his peers. After retirement from the Air Force, Jeff worked at what is now called Le-nah Auto Service, a vehicle repair shop of John Mosby Highway (Rt. 50) in Aldie, Virginia. He continued to exercise his technical genius with cars and trucks, establishing his reputation throughout the local community as far out into rural and urban Virginia for being a most honest and reliable mechanic. Jeff's love for antique cars resulted in restorations of vintage vehicles and, over the years, he won numerous awards at car shows nationally and internation-ally. He applied the same meticulous mechanics to his customers' vehicles at reasonable costs. In fact, some customers recall how Jeff put his foot down when he felt that the repair was a waste of their money. His work rested on a solid foundation of unshakable honesty and technical expertise. During his more than 25 years in the "driver's seat" of Lenah Auto, Jeff was a skilled teacher and trained every person who worked for him. He can rest easy, knowing that his garage is in the good hands of his crew, who plan to honor their mentor by carrying on his legacy. In addition to being one of the most skilled mechanics ever to look under the hood, Jeff was the "go-to" person for many seeking sound advice and guidance – from how to keep your vehicle vroom-vrooming as if your life depended on it (because, of course, he knew it did!) to all sorts of topics and interests from A to Z. He was smart, quick witted, funny, and opinionated. Jeff will be remembered for his great smile and generous nature. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather as well as a loyal friend and loved engaging in charged banter about politics as he was a true American Patriot. Jeff is survived by his wife Hollie; his brother Allen Evans (Virginia); his children Sarah Evans (Virginia), Natashia Klos (Pennsylvania) and Kimberly Roach (Arkansas) and an assortment of beloved grandchildren; and his Percheron, Joey. The celebration of Jeff's life will take place at 1 pm on Sunday, March 31, at Shepherd Gate Church, 4310 Pleasant Valley Road, Chantilly, Virginia 20151. Arrangements are being made for his burial at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Jeff's memory may be sent to the Virginia State Police Association Emergency Relief Fund. Published in Washington Times on Mar. 28, 2019