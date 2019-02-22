Osanka, Jeffrey Jeffrey Osanka Ph.D., resident of Alexandria, VA passed away suddenly at the end of December 2018. The son of Frank and Linda Osanka, Jeffrey grew up in Naperville, Illinois. Energetic and athletic from an early age, he was always on the move. In high school and college, he was on the track and field team. He was also involved with student government and was a formidable member of the forensics club. He graduated with a Geography Degree from the University of Chicago then moved to Oregon where he earned a Masters in Public Policy and a PhD in Communications from the University of Oregon. He continued his investment in education as a professor at the University of Oregon and Lane Community College. Jeffrey worked for the state legislature and campaigned for many officials in the Oregon political scene. He also ran for office and won an elected seat on the Eugene Water and Electric Board where he served for 6 years, including a term as Board Vice President. He relocated to the Washington, DC area in 2000 and was an HHS appointee in the Bush Administration. He was an adjunct professor at Georgetown and George Washington Universities. Jeffrey worked as an Expert Consultant to the Chairman of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, implemented the new Strategic Plan, and evaluated statistics of the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. He was generous with his time and attention and helped everyone he knew. Jeffrey organized book clubs and networking meetings at the University Club in DC. He played and coached soccer. He also traveled all over the US in support of his friends and family. Jeffrey is survived by his mother Linda Osanka of Naperville, IL, sister Wendy (Ken) Jones of San Francisco, CA, brother Andrew Osanka of Chicago, IL, sister Lisa (Carla Wallace) Osanka J.D. of Louisville, KY, and brother Robert Johann of Racine, WI. A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey Osanka, Ph.D. will be held on Sunday February 24th, 2019 3pm at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Arlington, VA. In Lieu of Flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief www.UMCOR.org Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes Published in Washington Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary