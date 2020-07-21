I'm so sorry for your loss I remember when I live with my grandma Tia Aurilia from Riverside Ca he use to come and her and we had a great visit with tia Cuca would come and say hello to him too. Its been a long time since I saw him but I still remember him. As well as tio Tio Juan. My prays are with you and your family. Yolanda Sanchez Mejia your Tio Perfecto and Tia Aurilia granddaughter.

Yolanda Sanchez Mejia

Family