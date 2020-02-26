|
Nichols, John Erdman Major USMC (Ret.) USMC Retired Major John Erdman Nichols of Springfield, VA passed away February 13, 2020 at INOVA Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, VA. A celebration of his life will be held at Quantico Military Base on Friday, February 28th. Born August 3rd, 1934 in Ilion, NY to John M. Nichols, KIA 1944 in Saipan during WWII, and Nellie M. Nichols, nee Churches. John graduated from Ilion High School in 1952 and attended Utica College 1955-1958. He enlisted USMC August 15, 1952 to August 14, 1955, reinlisted August 15, 1955; OCS 1960, TBS 1960 (commissioned June 1960); 3/3 Far East 1961; BCT 1/1 (Cuban Crisis 1962); 1967-1968 HQ 9th Marines and BLT 2/4 (Vietnam); 1968-1970 Inspector/Instructor Company H; 2/25 Albany NY; 1970-1971 5th Marines (Vietnam) and 12th Marines Okinawa; 1971-1975 MARTD Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Retired as a Major 1975. John was employed WMATA Special Police 1975; US Supreme Court Police 1976, FLETC 1977, and fully retired in 1996. John Nichols is survived by his sons, John M. Nichols II, William J. Nichols and wife Pamela, grandsons Robert W. Nichols and Eric I.P. Nichols, granddaughters Kara K. Nichols and Skylar M. Nichols, great grandson Issac Nichols, and former wife Joan M. Nichols, nee Clancy. He is preceded in death by wife, Paula F. Nichols, nee Fuerot, and son, Michael P. Nichols. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veteran's organization of one's choice. Arrangements by Advent Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA. Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Feb. 26, 2020