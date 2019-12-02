Home

POWERED BY

Services
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA 22485
(540) 775-5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Caroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Roman Caroll Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Roman Caroll Jr. Obituary
Carroll, Jr. Joseph Roman Age 84 Joseph Roman Carroll, Jr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Melbourne, Florida. Mr. Carroll was a retired federal employee, having worked for the Departments of Defense, Labor and Health and Human Services. He was a member of Potomac Masonic Lodge #5 in Washington. He enjoyed travel, camping and the outdoors. He cherished time spent with family. Among his survivors are his wife of 60 years, Margaret Carroll, his children,Joseph Roman Carroll, III, William Charles Carroll, Tracey Ann Mitchell and Tricia Carroll Haverty, 8 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Historyland Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or you may make contributions to the . Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -