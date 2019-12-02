|
Carroll, Jr. Joseph Roman Age 84 Joseph Roman Carroll, Jr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Melbourne, Florida. Mr. Carroll was a retired federal employee, having worked for the Departments of Defense, Labor and Health and Human Services. He was a member of Potomac Masonic Lodge #5 in Washington. He enjoyed travel, camping and the outdoors. He cherished time spent with family. Among his survivors are his wife of 60 years, Margaret Carroll, his children,Joseph Roman Carroll, III, William Charles Carroll, Tracey Ann Mitchell and Tricia Carroll Haverty, 8 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Historyland Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or you may make contributions to the . Please sign the Guestbook at www.legacy.com/washingtontimes
Published in Washington Times on Dec. 2, 2019